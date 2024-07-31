Michigan State LB Cal Haladay From Day 1 of Fall Camp
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State football is loaded at the linebacker position, and Cal Haladay is returning to lead the way.
The graduate fifth-year senior led the Big Ten in total tackles (78) two seasons ago and is third in the nation in career tackles (307) among all active players.
Haladay looks to be instrumental yet again or the Spartans as a new era of Michigan State football begins.
The veteran linebacker addressed the media after Michigan State's first day of fall camp on Tuesday. You can view his presser below:
Below is a partial transcript from Haladay's press conference:
Q: What's the feeling like with a new staff?
Haladay: "It feels good. I feel like we left on a good note. After spring ball, I think we're now here just to build off the spring ball that we had. And coach talks about starting fast, and I think we've kind of started off on the right foot, and I think we just need to start building off of that after today. I mean, today wasn't perfect by any means, but it was a good start, and we know that, and we'll be able to build off it each and every day to come back into practice."
Q: What's something that you carried over the summer, personally, that you've been thinking about, focused on, that's going to carry into the season?
Haladay: "I would just say detail-oriented. Coach [Joe] Rossi's really big on detail-oriented; he talks about how if you play with details, you can make a lot o plays, and I think that's very true. He showed us in film and when we were going over defensive schemes and stuff. He just showed guys who played very detail-oriented, and it comes up, and you can see it all the way through the film."
Q: What is like making the transition to becoming more detail-oriented?
Haladay: "Just taking really good notes in the meetings and making sure you take everything he says and just try to soak everything in, just try to be a sponge. I mean, we're all learning, it's the first time -- not the first time; we've installed it quite a few times, but trying to pick up on something new every time we go over it. So, we've probably covered the same coverages and defenses three, four, five times, but picking up on something new every time."
