Michigan State, Legi Suiaunoa Sought For Experience at DT When Looking at the Portal
Michigan State football had the task of replacing its star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon this offseason, as the former Spartan departed for Oregon after spending three seasons with the Spartans.
To make up for that void, the Spartans went out and acquired experienced defensive tackles Jalen Satchell, Ben Roberts and Ru'Quan Buckley in the transfer portal, adding to the big pickup of D'Quan Douse back in January.
Satchell, Buckley and Douse all have at least three years of collegiate experience under their belts, with Roberts having two.
Experience was a factor Spartans defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa and Michigan State's staff had considered when examining the defensive tackle talent in the transfer portal this offseason, and they certainly got it.
"Yeah, we're going to make the best decision that's going to allow us to play the best defense possible for us," Suianoa told reporters on Thursday. "And we're chasing a championship here -- that's kind of what we owe these players and what we said yes to. And so, the players that we brought into this program, we feel like is going to give us a chance to be able to do that for us."
The Spartans also added transfers on the ends, with players like Quindarius Dunnigan, Anthony Jones and Tyler Gillison.
"It's been awesome," Suinoa said of all the transfer additions. "I mean, the guys that we brought into the room since, obviously, spring ball, they've been a great addition to the program. They came from programs, they're really good players. We felt like we did a really good job with our recruiting staff and just trying to be able to find the right guys that can come here and chase what we're wanting them to chase and do it the way we want it to get done. And I think every single guy that's came in this room so far has been able to do that for us."
Michigan State's defensive line also consists of very valuable returners in Khris Bogle, Maverick Hansen, Ken Talley and Alex VanSumeren.
The Spartans will take the field for their home opener against Florida Atlantic on Aug. 30.
