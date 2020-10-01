SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

Michigan State Makes Updated Top-5 for ’21 CB Steffan Johnson

McLain Moberg

The Michigan State Spartans landed in the top-5 for a 2021 cornerback out of Venice, Florida, Wednesday afternoon.

Three-star cornerback Steffan Johnson released the schools he is interested in via Twitter, including Virginia, Marshall, FAU, and Tennessee State.

The five schools are an updated list from mid-August, when Johnson announced Rutgers (the school he committed to and decommitted from), Florida Atlantic, FIU, USF, and the Spartans were his final choices.

His original tweet has since been deleted and replaced.

The 6-foot-0, 160-pound defensive back is a SI All-American candidate with substantial confidence "in his ability to play the run, as he just does not seem to have the full-time feel in coverage at cornerback due to versatility. He is an all-around athlete that consistently makes plays and should continue to improve over time."

"It appears he will likely get time as a cornerback at the college level and has the raw tools to find success there, but he is dynamic and leaves plenty of options for college coaches. 

"He could be an offensive threat, as well. He should have another big season at Venice HS this fall."

In 2019, Johnson received snaps at quarterback and cornerback, playing both sides of the ball for Venice High School – leading them to an 8-5 record, reaching the 7A state semifinals.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • Scotlandville Magnet (L.A.) High 3-star safety Jah'von Grigsby
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (T.N.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 3-star running back Audric Estime
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State WR Jayden Reed: ‘I love Coach Hawk’

MSU wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins is excited to have Jayden Reed in East Lansing. The former Bronco let everyone know the feeling is mutual.

McLain Moberg

11 Athletes Test Positive for COVID-19 at Michigan State

Michigan State University released an update on its latest round of testing for COVID-19.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

MSU Basketball: 4th-Most Wins vs. 1-Seeds in NCAA Tournament

The Michigan State basketball program has taken down the fourth-most top-seeded teams in the NCAA Tournament of all-time.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 CB Jaylen Lewis

The Spartans offer unranked 2022 cornerback Jaylen Lewis out of Brownsville, Tennessee.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

NBA Draft Combine: Spartans Winston, Tillman to participate

Former Michigan State basketball players Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman Sr. are set to participate in the 2020 NBA Draft Combine.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Sports Illustrated Top 80 Big Board: Spartans Winston, Tillman

Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman are featured in Sports Illustrated's updated big board.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

MSU Football: Elijah Collins Intent on Taking the Next Step

Last year, Elijah Collins took over the starting running back position for Michigan State and had an excellent season. However, in his eyes, it wasn't enough. He's hungry for more.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

NCAA Releases Health Guidelines for College Basketball

The NCAA released the latest update involving health and safety guidelines for the upcoming college basketball season.

McLain Moberg

by

Lloyd1931

Jayden Reed on Michigan State: ‘I just felt at home here’

Former Western Michigan wide receiver Jayden Reed felt at home in East Lansing, which was a big reason he transferred and became a Spartan.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Expert Predicts Michigan State Lands 4-Star QB Jayden Denegal

Earlier this week, Michigan State fans learned they were in contention for four-star quarterback Jayden Denegal out of Apple Valley, California. Can Mel Tucker finish the job?

McLain Moberg

by

blueduck