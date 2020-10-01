Michigan State Makes Updated Top-5 for ’21 CB Steffan Johnson

The Michigan State Spartans landed in the top-5 for a 2021 cornerback out of Venice, Florida, Wednesday afternoon.

Three-star cornerback Steffan Johnson released the schools he is interested in via Twitter, including Virginia, Marshall, FAU, and Tennessee State.

The five schools are an updated list from mid-August, when Johnson announced Rutgers (the school he committed to and decommitted from), Florida Atlantic, FIU, USF, and the Spartans were his final choices.

His original tweet has since been deleted and replaced.

The 6-foot-0, 160-pound defensive back is a SI All-American candidate with substantial confidence "in his ability to play the run, as he just does not seem to have the full-time feel in coverage at cornerback due to versatility. He is an all-around athlete that consistently makes plays and should continue to improve over time."

"It appears he will likely get time as a cornerback at the college level and has the raw tools to find success there, but he is dynamic and leaves plenty of options for college coaches.

"He could be an offensive threat, as well. He should have another big season at Venice HS this fall."

In 2019, Johnson received snaps at quarterback and cornerback, playing both sides of the ball for Venice High School – leading them to an 8-5 record, reaching the 7A state semifinals.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

Scotlandville Magnet (L.A.) High 3-star safety Jah'von Grigsby

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (T.N.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 3-star running back Audric Estime

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1