SI All-American Candidate Steffan Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Steffan Johnson Status: SI All-American candidate Vitals: 6-foot, 160 pounds Position: Cornerback/Quarterback School: Venice (Fla.) Committed to: Rutgers Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: Thin, lean athlete who needs to add mass to be successful at the college level, but has time to do so.

Athleticism: Johnson is a smooth athlete who plays wildcat quarterback and some cornerback at the high school level. Very fluid in his movement, and has posted a 4.5 40-yard dash time that reflects in the long speed department as well as on tape.

Instincts: More confident in his ability to play the run, as he just does not seem to have the full-time feel in coverage at cornerback due to versatility. He is an all-around athlete that consistently makes plays and should continue to improve over time.

Polish: He is a raw athlete who could play a multitude of positions at the college level. He will require polish at any position, but he has measurables that bode well for his development. As he improves upper body strength, his ability to press and run in coverage should grow and make him more complete in his game.

Bottom Line: Steffan Johnson is a natural athlete who is yet to find his full-time position. It appears he will likely get time as a cornerback at the college level and has the raw tools to find success there, but he is dynamic and leaves plenty of options for college coaches. He could be an offensive threat as well. He should have another big season at Venice HS this fall.