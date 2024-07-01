Michigan State, Michigan QBs Team Up to Host Youth Camp
With all the turnover within Michigan State and Michigan's football programs this offseason, the Spartans' rivalry with the reigning NCAA national champions is going to look much different this fall.
But one thing is for certain: the rivalry will be just as intense as ever.
For one day, though, the two program's quarterbacks were able to set aside their teams' differences and come together for the benefit of the Detroit community.
On Sunday, Spartan quarterback Aidan Chiles and Wolverine quarterback Alex Orji hosted a free youth football camp at SAY Detroit Play Center. Through Childs Play Foundation, the rival quarterbacks welcomed children in grades first through eighth to come out for a day of football fun.
"It's still a rivalry," Chiles said, per Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News. “It's one of the biggest rivalries in college football, so there's no difference in that when you step on the football field, but right now, you got to change how you look at things."
Chiles sported a green shirt at Sunday's camp, while Orji donned a blue shirt.
“At the end of the day, we’re all quarterbacks, we’re all football players and we’re all young men who want to be great young men,” Orji said, per Chengelis. “You see I’ve got the blue shirt, he’s got the green shirt, the kids got the white. It is what it is, you support who you support. But at the end of the day, we all want to see each other get better. We’re all cheering for each other, as long as we’re not playing each other.
“We’re more than athletes. At the end of the day, we are who we are when we’re not wearing the pads. When the whistle blows on Saturday, we’re going to try to kick their butt, we’re gonna try to beat them 50-0, that’s just what it is. But right now, Aidan is my guy. We’re hosting a camp together. We don’t have any bad blood right now. He’s going to be an elite competitor. He’s extremely talented, and I’m going to try to match that, I’m going to try to top that on the field. The rivalry game does have a little more attention, but we’re not wearing any pads right now. It’s all love in here.”
Michigan State will face the Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on Oct. 26.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.