Michigan State Names Players of the Game For Victory Over Florida Atlantic
Michigan State is back to work after beating Florida Atlantic 16-10 in East Lansing. While
Michigan State struggled in many areas in the win, numerous players had productive games individually. As the Spartans prepare to open up Big Ten play in a road matchup against Maryland, Coach Jonathan Smith acknowledged the Spartans who had a good game against Florida Atlantic.
Smith announced the following Players of the Game on X, formerly known as Twitter.
- Linebacker Cal Haladay (Defensive Player of the Game)
- Running back Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams (Offensive Player of the Game)
- Long snapper Kaden Schickel (Special Teams Player of the Game)
- Defensive Tackle D’Quan Douse (Lineman of the Game)
Haladay quietly played well against Florida Atlantic, registering the second-most tackles of anyone on the Spartans' defense. He quietly played well against Florida Atlantic. Haladay was a steadying presence for a Michigan State defense that unexpectedly found itself in a challenging battle with the Owls in the second half while protecting a six-point lead.
Lynch-Adams led the team in rushing with 101 rushing yards on nine attempts, including a 63-yard touchdown run. Lynch Adams was a vital part of Michigan State’s offense against Florida Atlantic and looked like he had the potential to be highly productive for the Spartans this season.
Punter Ryan Eckley had another productive game, routinely flipping the field for Coach Smith and the Spartans. Eckley booted two of his six punts inside Florida Atlantic’s 20-yard line and even recorded a nearly 60-yard punt. However, his efforts were helped by Schickel, the team’s long snapper who won Special Teams Player of the Game.
Douse also had a productive game with four tackles, including one sack. Douse won the Lineman of the Game award on a defensive line that had a good game overall. Michigan State will continue to depend on Douse and the rest of the defensive line as the season progresses.
Smith will hope to have improved play from many Spartan players this weekend against Maryland. The Spartans must take strides in practice this week to have a shot at upsetting the Terrapins on the road.
