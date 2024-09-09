Michigan State Names Players of the Game for Victory Over Maryland
Michigan State entered its first Big Ten game of the season on the road against Maryland, with few people outside the program giving them a realistic chance of beating the Terrapins. The Spartans tuned out the noise and put together an impressive 27-24 victory over Maryland, capped off by a late kick from kicker Jonathan Kim that put Michigan State ahead for good.
Michigan State needed stand-out performances from numerous players to pull off the upset, and they got them. Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith recently announced the team’s players of the game for their respective performances against Maryland. Coach Smith announced the winners on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying: "Players of the Game in our victory over Maryland! Go Green!”
Michigan State’s players of the game were:
- Cornerback Charles Brantley (Defensive Player of the Game)
- Wide receiver Nick Marsh (Offensive Player of the Game)
- Kick Jonathan Kim (Special Teams Player of the Game)
- Center Tanner Miller (Lineman of the Game)
Marsh finished the game with eight receptions for 194 yards, announcing himself to the conference in impressive fashion. Marsh’s connection with quarterback Aidan Chiles was on full display against Maryland, as the two got on the same page after the first game of the season saw Michigan State’s offense unable to do so.
Kim finished the game by making both field goal attempts, including a 50-yard field goal and a 37-yard field goal with one second left on the clock. He also made all three of his extra points. Kim accounted for nine of the team’s points in a three-point victory, proving that the Spartans needed contributions from as many players as possible to pull off the upset on the road.
Smith hopes the road win over Maryland is the first of many wins that help build a foundation for the future of Michigan State’s football program. For the Spartans to return to where they once were as a program, Coach Smith and his coaching staff will need more solid play that leads to upsets like the team’s victory over Maryland.
