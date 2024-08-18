Michigan State OL Luke Newman's Advice to Young Offensive Linemen
Michigan State’s offense will receive most of the attention this upcoming season, as it has more unknowns along the unit than Michigan State’s defense.
Arguably, the offensive position group with the most question marks is the offensive line, as the other positions on Michigan State’s offense are all but figured out.
The best player on Michigan State’s offensive line is arguably offensive tackle Luke Newman. Although Newman missed time this offseason, he said he is working off the rust that comes with an extended time off. He says he missed the physical preparation that comes with playing spring ball, which he missed.
“I knew that missing spring ball wouldn’t benefit me in a lot of ways, obviously,” Newman said on Thursday. “Its good to have that conditioning aspect of it, muscle memory. Having an eight-month period of not playing football, obviously, you’re going to get a little rusty. As I saw these first couple days of camp, but I think that’s where experience plays in as well, in a big-time way. You’re able to pick things up a little faster, and really that attentiveness and focus throughout this camp has really gotten me to a place where I feel good with where I’m at.”
Still, Newman is expected to have a productive season, as Pro Football Focus graded him as the best returning offensive tackle in the Big Ten. The transfer from Holy Cross shared some advice for young offensive linemen who hope to play college football at the highest level.
“I think it is always great to be a need to a program rather than a want. That’s what I felt at Holy Cross,” Newman said. “I felt like they were going to give me the tools to develop individually as a player as well. Looking at this staff here as well, I think it would be a great risk to come here as well, taking a step at a bigger level. This is a program and a coaching staff that cares about each and every person on the offensive line. Everyone is going to get coaching points. Everyone is going to get repetitions. We are going to see what everyone here is made out of.”
