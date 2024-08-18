Michigan State OL Tanner Miller's Experience a Valuable Asset for the Spartans
Many changes have been made to Michigan State’s offensive line this offseason.
As the team continues to make its way through fall camp, the offensive line continues to work through the usual challenges of learning a new offense while adding new offensive linemen to the roster. Tanner Miller is one of the most experienced players along Michigan State’s offensive line.
Miller transferred to Michigan State from Oregon State with Coach Jonathan Smith. The sixth-year senior said he feels like an elder statesman on the team, mainly because his new teammates regularly poke fun at him because of his age.
“Yeah, [I do feel like an old man] a little bit,” Miller said on Thursday. “They make sure to bring it up every day, about my age and everything. I still feel good, feel young. Its good having nice, young energy out there. Feeling good right now.”
Miller said his age and experience have led to his teammates looking to him for help and guidance. However, he does not let only Michigan State’s offense benefit from his expertise. He also helps the team’s defensive linemen, helping as many people improve as possible.
“Just little tips,” Miller said. “More like, ‘What were you looking at here? Why did you do this?’ The whole nine yards. I try to tell them everything. Even some of the D-line guys will try to pick my brain. I’ll tell them what I’m seeing so they can see what it looks like from my perspective. So, as a team, we’re overall getting better.”
Miller shared advice for the younger offensive linemen on the team on how they can grow as players. His main advice is to learn the playbook as soon as possible. Miller believes this will help them learn what to do on the field.
“I would say get your nose down, start grinding in the playbook because once you learn the playbook, you can dial in your technique,” Miller said. “It goes playbook, then technique. If you flip that, you’re going to get caught in a title wave, and you’re going to drown. Probably about six months. There was a certain time where I tried to connect it to old stuff that I knew. Then, eventually, I said screw it, ‘I’m going to start fresh, start new, and then take it from there.”
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.