Michigan State Opens as Underdogs to Start Big Ten Play
Michigan State got Coach Jonathan Smith’s tenure off to a good start, beating Florida Atlantic at home 16-10.
While Michigan State won the game, the Spartans have many things to work on over the next few days as they prepare to face a better team than FAU. Michigan State struggled in numerous areas, primarily on offense. Quarterback Aidan Chiles and Michigan State’s offense failed to score a point after halftime, displaying a need for vast improvement on the offensive side of the ball.
Michigan State and Maryland won their home openers. However, Maryland looked significantly better in its victory over Connecticut than Michigan State looked against Florida Atlantic. Michigan State and Maryland now open Big Ten play against each other in what will be a legitimate measuring stick for where Coach Smith and the Spartans are amongst the Big Ten teams.
The Spartans struggling against Florida Atlantic and Maryland playing well against UConn has led to the Spartans being underdogs in the team’s first Big Ten matchup of the season. According to FanDuel, Michigan State is nearly a nine-point underdog on the road against Maryland. Based on the two teams’ first games of the season, the -8.5 spread on the game seems fair, as it does not appear that Michigan State’s offense will be able to keep pace with Maryland’s.
Maryland's offense was impressive in a 50-7 win over Connecticut. Maryland’s offense registered over 600 yards against the Huskies. Maryland quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. threw for 311 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions against UConn. Edwards Jr. will undoubtedly be a tall task for Michigan State’s defense, which played well against Florida Atlantic. Still, Edwards Jr. and Maryland’s offer is a much more talented and complicated offense to defend than Florida Atlantic’s.
Coach Smith recently said he wants to see the Spartans in a constant state of improvement, wisely knowing the Green and White still had plenty to work on. Coach Smith must continue developing this Spartans team as quickly as possible to give them the best chance to be competitive in the Big Ten this season, as the Spartans have one of the most challenging schedules in the conference.
