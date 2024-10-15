Michigan State Opponent Preview: Iowa Defense
The Michigan State Spartans are fresh off their bye week, looking to pick up a victory against the Iowa Hawkeyes.
The vibes could be good for this game, as the Spartans are off a week of rest, and the game is under the lights. Jonathan Smith’s Spartans are six-and-a-half-point underdogs at home to the Hawkeyes.
The spread is that wide because Iowa’s defense remains one of the best units in college football — and has been for years.
As long as Phil Parker is calling the defensive plays for the Hawkeyes, their defense will be elite. It is yet again.
Parker has been the defensive coordinator at Iowa for 13 years. A former Michigan State defensive back and graduate assistant, he is one of the best defensive minds in football.
Parker has always run a simple defensive scheme. While he has changed up the fronts he shows, his teams will always be stout at stopping the run and preventing explosive plays.
The Hawkeyes rank 29th in total defense (316.0 yards allowed per game), 77th in passing defense (219.7), 18th in rushing defense (96.3), and 25th in scoring defense (17.7). These numbers are inflated by a rough showing against Ohio State, one of the best offenses in the country.
When Smith and his offensive coaching staff are watching the film on this Hawkeyes defense, there are several important players they will circle.
Among them is linebacker Jay Higgins. The senior, who could be an early pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, ranks sixth in the country in tackles with 62. He led all of college football in 2023 with 171.
Higgins is the second-highest-ranked linebacker in the country on Pro Football Focus with a 91.2. He has been one of the best in the nation at his position, and he could cause trouble for a Michigan State offense that has struggled often.
The Spartans will also watch for one of the best defensive backs in the country in Jermari Harris. Harris is PFF’s third-highest-ranked cornerback in college football. He has been targeted 27 times and allowed only 10 catches for 138 yards and no touchdowns.
Aidan Chiles has turned the ball over far too often for Michigan State this season. Iowa’s defense is predicated on takeaways. This is a rough combination for Michigan State fans.
Chiles must protect the football, and the Spartans must find a way to get the run game going if they want to pull off the victory Saturday night.
