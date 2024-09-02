Michigan State Opponent Preview: Maryland Offense
The Michigan State Spartans will look to go 2-0 as they travel to College Park to take on the Maryland Terrapins.
The Spartans narrowly escaped the Florida Atlantic on Friday, 16-10, while the Terrapins had no problem with the Connecticut Huskies in a 50-7 victory.
Michigan State holds a 10-4 record against the Terrapins throughout their program’s history, but Maryland has won the last two games. They dominated the Spartans in East Lansing last season, 31-9.
Head Coach Jonathan Smith will look to turn those fortunes around this Saturday. His and Joe Rossi’s defense did an excellent job against the Owls, holding them to just 10 points, sacking Cam Fancher seven times, and intercepting him twice.
Maryland Head Coach Mike Locksley has developed a Terrapins team that scores a lot and holds opponents to low point totals. They are not the Maryland of old that would only win games in shootouts.
Let’s break down the Terrapins’ offense and see how the Spartans can stop them.
Maryland’s offensive coordinator is Josh Gattis, who previously coached with Locksley at Alabama. Gattis emphasizes "speed in space," a system predicated on getting their playmakers into space.
In 2023, the Terrapins averaged 29.7 points per game, good for fourth in the Big Ten. They led the Big Ten in passing offense and ranked 12th in rushing offense.
However, Maryland is looking at several new starters on offense this season. All-time passing leader Taulia Tagovailoa is gone, along with last year’s leading receiver, Jeshaun Jones. Tight end Corey Dyches also departed this offseason.
Billy Edwards Jr. takes over at quarterback for Gattis’ offense. Edwards played sparingly in 2023, throwing for 128 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He was also used in short-yardage situations, rushing for 91 yards and seven touchdowns.
On Saturday, Edwards completed 20-of-27 passes for 311 yards and two touchdowns against the Huskies, showing his improved passing. At some point in the game, the Spartans could also see MJ Morris Jr., a transfer from North Carolina State.
Roman Hemby returns as the Terrapins’ leading rusher. He has struggled against Michigan State in the past, rushing for just 39 yards in two games.
Michigan State did a good job stopping the run against Florida Atlantic, and they could keep that momentum going against a player they have had success against.
The Spartans must watch for Edwards’ rushing ability to stop the Terrapins. He is an effective runner and is an improved passer.
The secondary must also watch for wide receiver Tai Felton, who had a big game against UConn. He steps in as the top returning receiver for the Terrapins. Felton has solid speed and can make plays after the catch.
This is not Maryland of the past, which featured a spread offense and could not play defense. The Terrapins are a methodical offense that can beat the Spartans in several ways.
The Spartans must play a complete game on defense to give their offense as many chances as possible to pull off a victory.
