Michigan State Player Receives Recognition Alongside Top Players Nationwide
Multiple Michigan State football players played well against Maryland en route to a three-point win over the Terrapins last weekend.
Chance Linton of 247Sports listed Marsh as one of his “Notable Newbies” after a productive second game of the season in Michigan State’s upset win over Maryland on the road last weekend. Linton said his list was “some of the notable newcomers — including not only transfers but also true freshmen and other first-year starters — and how they fared in their respective Week 2 matchups.”
While Marsh’s potential had been well-documented over the offseason, the Spartans’ surprising win over Maryland was the first time the Big Ten and the country saw what Marsh could do in a significant way at the collegiate level. Linton noted that Marsh had a solid overall game.
"Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh is the 247Sports True Freshman of the Week after delivering a breakout performance in the Spartans' 27-24 win Saturday at Maryland," Linton wrote. "The 17-year-old freshman caught eight passes for 194 yards, none bigger than his 77-yard, game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter when the Spartans needed it most. He ran past the Maryland secondary, and quarterback Aidan Chiles put it on the money, allowing the 6-foot-3, 209-pound wideout to catch it in stride and take it to the house.
“Marsh, who ranked as the No. 22 wide receiver and No. 107 overall prospect in the 2024 class, also drew a big pass interference on the following drive to help set up the game-winning field goal.”
Michigan State’s offense still has work to do but undoubtedly got going in the right direction against Maryland, as Marsh and quarterback Aidan Chiles got on the same page. The connection between the two could be the future of Michigan State’s football program as the two continue to learn and grow together.
The Spartans looked significantly better against Maryland and will have a tuneup game against Prarie View A&M before getting into the most challenging part of their schedule. Coach Jonathan Smith hopes the Spartans continue to develop over the next few weeks. Maryland might not be the only team the Spartans upset this season if they do.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.