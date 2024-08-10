Michigan State Punter Eckley Had Big Shoes to Fill as Baringer's Successor Last Season
Michigan State punter Ryan Eckley entered the Spartans' program as a walk-on with something to prove.
Going into last season, he only had one career punt and was facing the expectation of filling the void left behind by Bryce Baringer, who had been one of the best punters in all of college football.
Eckley handled the pressure well, and it's now prepared him for the season ahead.
I think it was a good building block and a stepping stone to where I'd kind of like to head over the next two, three years, see how everything plays out," Eckley told reporters on Thursday. "But I think that was a good first year and just a great spot to go up from there."
The veteran punter now feels a sense of confidence with a full season under his belt.
"I've had some backlash for feeling this way, but I think there's like a level of swagger that a specialist kind of has to carry at all times," Eckley said. "Where it's confidence. You don't want it to be arrogance, but you have to go out there and mentally think, 'I'm the best punter to ever touch a football.'"
The punter is a lonely position -- there aren't many in your locker room who you can relate to.
"I think a lot of it's self-driven," Eckley said. "I think I have to remember that I may be punting well, but there's always someone out there who's working just as hard as me or doing all the same things I am. So, I'm can't get comfortable there. And then, it's not like I'm competing within Michigan State as much it is I'm just trying to compete nationally. I think I want to put my name out there on a national level and being able to compete on that level rather than something smaller."
Eckely and Baringer are still in touch. The former Spartan star is now one of the best punters in the NFL as he enters just his second season with the New England Patriots.
"Bryce and I have been in contact. He's been very supportive, and vice versa," Eckley said. "I mean, he's doing great things over in New England. So, it's been great to have that kind of relationship and have that role model set for me when I came in as a true freshman."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.