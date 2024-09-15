Michigan State QB Aidan Chiles: 'There is Still Room to Grow'
Michigan State is 3-0 for the first time in years after beating Prairie View A&M 40-0 in East Lansing on Saturday.
After a rocky first start of his career at Spartans Stadium, quarterback Aidan Chiles and the offense returned home looking significantly better than they did the last time they played in East Lansing.
Chiles completed 12 of his 19 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown en route to an easy win for Michigan State. Michigan State’s offense finished with a total of 458 yards. Still, Chiles believes there is still room for him and Michigan State’s offense to grow as they prepare to enter a challenging slate of games.
“There's still room to improve, but we put up points today, and I can't complain about it,” Chiles said after the game. “I feel like offensively, we had a lot of self-inflicted wounds, but overall, we can move the ball and we know we can move the ball.”
Chiles made it clear there was no chance the Spartans would overlook Prairie View A&M, even though the Spartans will soon start one of the most difficult stretches of games any team in the country will play this season.
“There is no trap game,” Chiles said. “We talked about, everybody is going to come out and play their hardest. They came out and played, we just played better today, and it wasn't a trap game. We came out, did we what had to do, got off the field, and that's what it is. Individually, I mean you also need to have that same mindset of no trap games. Don't come here through the week not preparing how you would for every week.
“We talked about it before but penalties, we need to get rid of those. Being able to just finish drives in the red zone, that's one of the things that really happened today. We had penalties in the red zone that hurt us a little bit, couldn't score. Came out at half and had a few penalties inside the 25, and that's going to hurt us when we play bigger games, so finishing up on penalties and finish drives.”
