Michigan State QB Dubbed Top Candidate for Breakout Season
Aidan Chiles is coming into this upcoming season as the presumed starting quarterback for Michigan State. Chiles has all the talent in the world -- with his arm, as well as his legs -- to be great and be one of the best quarterbacks in the BigTen.
247Sports' Blake Brockermeyer has listed Chiles as a potential player to break out next season.
“New coach Jonathan Smith got a key transfer to get the ball rolling as the triggerman in his first year in East Lansing," Brockenmoyer said. "Chiles is a dynamic dual-threat quarterback who got 100 snaps last season in Corvallis. Chiles has a quick release and knows Smith's offense and is expected to be impactful in 2024.”
Coming out of high school, Chiles was ranked the 58th overall prospect in his class and was the seventh-ranked quarterback, according to 247Sports. In his freshman year at Oregon State, Chiles sat for most of the season behind DJ Uiagalelei and appeared in nine games for a limited amount of snaps.
Chiles was 24-for-35 for 309 yards throwing the football, with four touchdowns. He also rushed 17 times for 79 yards and three touchdowns.
After transferring to Michigan State, Chiles reunited with Coach Smith, Offensive Coordinator Brian Lindgren, tight end Jack velling and starting center Tanner Miller. Rejoining Smith, Lindgren, Velling and Miller gives Chiles a huge advantage in his chances of breaking out this season.
Brockermeyer also had LSU running back Kaleb Jackson, Alabama running back Justice Haynes, and Tennessee offensive tackle Lance Heard as other potential breakout candidates.
Chiles has a confident mentality going into his first season leading the offense.
"[I] think I'm the best quarterback in the Big Ten and the nation," Chiles said last week. "Everybody has it [that mentality], though. So, my job is to prove it. But it comes with the work, and also, just the team in general. Like, the team's got to help me out, I got to help them out. So, really, my improvement is based on the team."
Chiles is only a sophomore and will have struggles during games, especially against tougher competition like Ohio State, Oregon, or even Michigan. However, with the talent that he possesses, the sky's the limit for how great Chiles can be with the Spartans.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.