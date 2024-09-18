Michigan State RB Nate Carter Talks Week 3 Win, Boston College, More
EAST LANSING, Mich -- Michigan State running back Nate Carter has been off to somewhat of a slow start this season, but it's only a matter of time before the run game starts to break out.
Spartan fans were reminded by what Carter is capable of this past Saturday when he took it to the house on a 60-yard rushing touchdown in Michigan State's 40-0 victory over Prairie View A&M.
Carter addressed the media on Tuesday, discussing that touchdown, the win over Prairie View A&M, the Spartans' Week 4 meeting with Boston College and more.
You can watch his media availability below:
Below is a partial transcript from his media availability:
Q: Take us through that 60-yard touchdown.
Cater: "Yeah, it was amazing. My offensive line did a great job. Shout out to the O-line and shout out to Montorie Foster -- he really opened it up for me in getting that second level block for me just to spring out to score. I didn't really do much other than just find open lanes and run. So, I give all the credit to the O-line. And shout out once again to Montorie for getting me in the end zone."
Q: Has it been different getting used to having a fullback?
Carter: "I don't know if I would say different. I've done it since high school, so it was new, but it's, I mean, for us, it doesn't really change much. I guess it changes a little bit as far as we have to read what the fullback does, but as far as what we do, doesn't really change the running back position. It's always nice to have an extra block in front of them, so I know a lot of pro team in the league do that. And Jay Coyne and Tyneil Hopper have been doing a great job at that position, helping us to open lanes and and whatnot. So, it's not as much as a big difference, but it took a little getting used to."
