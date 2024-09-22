Michigan State's Defense Proving it is a Formidable Unit
Michigan State’s defense led the Spartans on game day, as has been the case since the start of the season. Michigan State’s offense is still implementing a new scheme with multiple new players while dealing with numerous injuries to key players.
Through four games, Michigan State’s defense has been the most dependable of the two units, often getting extra possessions for Michigan State’s offense.
The Spartans headed east to face a Boston College team that had nearly beaten a top-10 team just the week before. Michigan State’s loss to Boston College again put the team’s defense in the spotlight, as the unit performed well minus the game-winning touchdown they allowed on a mistake.
Michigan State’s defense held Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos to just 140 yards through the air, making it difficult for the quarterback to get much of anything going. Against the sixth-ranked team in the country, Missouri, Castellanos threw for 249 yards. Michigan State’s defense continues to perform well when it is called upon.
As the Spartans prepare to face the most challenging part of their schedule, they will undoubtedly need even more production from the defense over the next few weeks. This will especially be the case if the offense continues to struggle or if there is inclement weather on any given game day. Michigan State's defense is talented enough to mask the team's minor deficiencies, and it would bode well for Michigan State to continue finding ways to develop the talent on that side of the ball.
Even though Michigan State lost to Boston College, the Spartans still have high hopes this season. It will be up to their defense to help the team achieve its potential. Michigan State’s defense has the potential to singlehandedly change the outcomes of games, as they almost did against Boston College.
However, the Spartans do not have time to complain about the matchup against Boston College. In consecutive weeks, they must focus on a gauntlet of games, including Ohio State, Oregon, Iowa, and Michigan. Coach Jonathan Smith has done a solid job with his team up to this point. He must ensure he fully prepares the defense and the team for a challenging slate of upcoming games.
