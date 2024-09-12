Michigan State's Defensive Line Aiming to Get Better in Multiple Areas
Coach Jonathan Smith and Michigan State have jumped out to a surprising 2-0 record on the season after upsetting Maryland on the road to start Big Ten play.
Michigan State’s defense played a large part in both of Michigan State’s victories. Spartans defensive line Coach Legi Suiaunoa said he and Michigan State’s coaching staff are proud of how his unit and the defense have performed so far.
“One of the things that we’re most proud of our guys [about] right now is just the amount of effort they play with, the amount of energy they play with, and the amount of poise they have been able to play with,” Suiaunoa said on Wednesday. “This defense has already been under stress a few times in the first two games, and we felt like they responded really well. Then, as we got two games into it, we’re starting to find out a little bit more about our guys and what they can do. So, we can help, obviously, put together a game plan that can highlight some of our skill sets.”
As Michigan State prepares for Prarie View A&M and the undoubtedly difficult slate of games that follow, Suiaunoa said that the defensive line will continue working on getting to the quarterback, as Michigan State only registered one sack against Maryland last weekend.
“We had a couple of opportunities to, definitely, in terms of getting to the quarterback," Suiaunoa said. That's the emphasis this week, being able to finish some of those. We had some opportunities to hit the quarterback or get the quarterback down. Little details in what we’re trying to get done in terms of our angles rushing the quarterback. That always helps. A wrong step here, or a false step there, or a bad read here could cost us an opportunity to get to the quarterback. So, those are things that we’re going into this weekend trying to get better at."
Michigan State’s schedule will soon become more complex and will continue to be difficult for about five weeks. The Spartans will need their defense, specifically their defensive line, to continue finding ways to impact the game, as the defense is the most vital unit Michigan State has at the moment.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.