Michigan State's Jonathan Smith is 'Confident in the Process'
Spartan fans are disappointed with their football program, to say the least, as Michigan State sits at 4-6 with two games remaining on its schedule, currently on a three-game losing streak.
Most didn't expect a double-digit win season in this first year under Jonathan Smith, but it seemed the consensus was that a bowl game was the standard. The Spartans now have just two games left to do it.
On Monday, Smith discussed the fanbase's expectations for his program and the program's expectations for itself. While things haven't been positive for the team as of late, the first-year Spartan coach is optimistic.
[I]t means something to people ... within the state; it definitely means something within the program," Smith said. "I'm not going to be up here asking for patience. We're not patient people. We do have perspective of we want to get some things established. Immediately results haven't come, but I'm confident in the process we're taking. And we're continuing to develop the current roster, and then, just everywhere, you're going to have new guys on the roster, and confident the results will come."
Smith detailed why exactly he is "confident in the process."
"I just see the work each day in and day out of this group," Smith said. "I see a lot of young talent that is out there that is getting quality experience and doing some good things, but got a chance to continue to grow. I'm confident in the approach of this staff, the experience we've had. These guys have lived the experience of going and building something and coached at a really high level. I just think about all three phases of what we got in the building. All of that keeps my confidence pretty high."
Whether or not the standards being held for Smith are fair, he was brought in to turn things around for this Michigan State team. This is a program that a decade ago was considered a blue blood, one that was consistently contending for conference titles.
While the "process" is going to take time, there have to be gradual results. They aren't there right now, but fortunately for Smith and his squad, they have two more games at home to make a statement in Year 1 under his regime.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.