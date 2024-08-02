Michigan State's Secondary Features Improved Depth
To put it lightly, the Michigan State Spartans have struggled mightily to defend anyone on the back end in the last few seasons.
The Spartans ranked last in the nation in pass defense in 2021, 87th in 2022 and 87th again in 2023.
Head Coach Jonathan Smith and secondary coaches Blue Adams and Demetrice Martin knew the secondary had to be upgraded this offseason, so they did exactly that through the transfer portal.
The Spartans sent out Justin White, Marqui Lowery Jr, Sean Brown, Malcolm Jones, Khary Crump and Jaden Mangham through the winter and spring transfer windows.
They brought in Ed Woods, Jeremiah Hughes, Nikai Martinez and Lejond Cavazos through the transfer portal, all four of them from Power Four schools. Smith, Adams and Martin identified players that fit the mold of the player they wanted, and they went and secured them.
Some transfers will immediately compete to be starters, while others should be quality depth. The Spartans have young, intriguing players in their secondary, including cornerback Chance Rucker, who should see increased playing time in his sophomore season.
Woods was a surprise transfer from Arizona State. He should have a great chance to be a starter in 2024. Hughes is an intriguing player from an athletic standpoint, bringing size and speed to the position.
Martinez could be the starting safety opposite Dillon Tatum or Malik Spencer, posting similar production in 2023 to what Mangham did for the Spartans last season. Cavazos began his career at Ohio State and has dealt with injuries in his career with the Buckeyes and the North Carolina Tar Heels, but he has great speed. He should factor in as a competitor in the slot cornerback competition.
Even if some of the corners do not see the field as starters, Michigan State has much better depth than in previous seasons. As Michigan State knows, depth is important, as they have seen several important players go down with injuries.
Michigan State is looking to return to a bowl game in 2024 under Smith in his first season. They have a much better chance of doing that due in part to Smith's relentless identification of a major need for this roster.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.