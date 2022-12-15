BREAKING: Michigan State flips QB prospect from Pac-12 school

BOOM!

Michigan State offensive coordinator Jay Johnson has been hard at work in attempting to flip a talented quarterback committed to a West Coast program, and the Spartans have done just that.

Four-star West Linn (Ore.) High School quarterback Sam Leavitt has announced his commitment to the Spartans less than 24 hours after announcing his decommitment from Washington State.

Leavitt is the top player from the state of Oregon, and is ranked No. 376 overall by 247Sports' composite ranking. He's considered the No. 23 quarterback prospect in the Class of 2023. Leavitt led West Linn H.S. to a state championship this past fall, and was named Oregon's 'Player of the Year' by MaxPreps.

After heavily pursuing five-star Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King quarterback Dante Moore — who is committed to Oregon — for much of the last month, Johnson and Michigan State turned their attention to Leavitt in recent weeks. The Spartans got the four-star Oregon native on campus for a visit on Dec. 9, and did enough to convince Leavitt to flip from Washington State. He had been committed to the Cougars since early July.

Leavitt has many similarities to Michigan State freshman Katin Hauser, who signed with the Spartans last December. Leavitt has a strong pocket presence but also good mobility with an ability to run. He has great deep ball accuracy and a winning pedigree. With a quick release, Leavitt can be labed as a 'gunslinger' — a draw for a program like Washington State which runs the 'Air Raid' offense.

But, Leavitt is now a Spartan, and MSU will have a quarterback battle on their hands this spring, with incumbant starter Payton Thorne being pressed by Noah Kim, Hauser and Leavitt.

Michigan State has had a very busy week ahead of the early signing period (Dec. 21-23). With Leavitt, the Spartans pick up another four-star recruit at a position they hadn't addressed yet. Combine this commitment with the current verbal pledges from three-star athletes Aziah Johnson and Jaelon Barbarin, and Michigan State has seized some solid momentum heading into Signing Day.

After a disappointing 2022 season, Michigan State's recruiting efforts took a hit. However, with the Spartans have made a splash this December with recent commitments both from the high school ranks and the transfer portal.

Michigan State's 2023 class is back up to No. 27 in the country, after it had dipped down into the low-40s due to several recent decommitments. The Spartans now have nine four-star prospects committed in the '23 class, which would set a new program record if each signs with MSU. The previous high for four-star signees in a single class was eight, which former head coach Mark Dantionio signed in 2016 after winning a third Big Ten championship.

High school highlights of Leavitt can be viewed below:

Michigan State verbal commitments, Class of 2023