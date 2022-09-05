Michigan State lands 2023 cornerback prospect out of Georgia
Even while the 2022 college football season is underway, Michigan State continues to put an emphasis on the recruiting trail.
That emphasis paid dividends on Monday when three-star 2023 cornerback Colton Hood committed to the Spartans over Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Mississippi and others.
The 6-foot-0, 170-pound prospects hails from Eagles Landing Christian Academy in McDonough, Ga. and is Michigan State's first commitment from the Peach State so far during the 2023 recruiting cycle.
Hood took an official visit to East Lansing back on June 10, and was primarily being recruited by MSU secondary coach Harlon Barnett. The Georgia native is ranked No. 780 overall and No. 73 among cornerbacks in his class, as well as the No. 79 player from the Peach State, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.
Michigan State now has three defensive backs committed to its 2023 class, as Hood joins four-star corner Chance Rucker and three-star corner Eddie Pleasant.
With Hood's verbal pledge, the Spartans now have 14 total players committed in 2023, and their class moved up to No. 21 in the country and No. 3 in the Big Ten, according to 247Sports.
Ten of Michigan State's 14 commitments are listed as four-star prospects. The program record for the number of four-star or higher ranked signees in one recruiting class is nine. That came in 2016 following the Spartans' third Big Ten championship under former head coach Mark Dantonio.
The job that Tucker and his coaching staff have done entering Year 3 in East Lansing is remarkable. The Spartans signed a Top 25 class in 2022, coming off an 11-2 season, and have expounded on that momentum in 2023.
MSU signed five four-stars in the class of 2022, which was more than its three previous recruiting classes combined, but the Spartans are on the verge of blowing that number out of the water in this cycle.
Michigan State verbal commitments, Class of 2023
- Four-star EDGE Bai Jobe; Community Christian School; Norman, Okla.; No. 72 nationally, No. 9 EDGE, No. 1 in state of Oklahoma
- Four-star DL Andrew Depaepe; Pleasant Valley High School; Bettendorf, Iowa; No. 191 nationally, No. 29 Defensive Lineman, No. 3 in state of Iowa
- Four-star OT Stanton Ramil; Thompson High School; Alabaster, Ala.; No. 195 nationally, No. 21 Offensive Tackle, No. 15 in the state of Alabama
- Four-star DL Jalen Thompson; Cass Technical High School; Detroit, Mich.; No. 198 nationally, No. 31 Defensive Lineman, No. 3 in state of Michigan
- Four-star LB Jordan Hall; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.; No. 210 nationally, No. 14 Linebacker, No. 42 in state of Florida
- Four-star IOL Cole Dellinger; Clarkston High School; Clarkston, Mich.; No. 340 nationally, No. 16 Interior Offensive Lineman, No. 5 in state of Michigan
- Four-star TE Brennan Parachek; Dexter High School; Dexter, Mich.; No. 341 nationally, No. 18 Tight End, No. 6 in state of Michigan
- Four-star RB Kedrick Reescano; New Caney High School; New Caney, Texas; No. 363 nationally, No. 23 Running Back; No. 65 in state of Texas
- Four-star IOL Clay Wedin; Carrollwood Day High School; Tampa, Fla.; No. 389 nationally, No. 22 Interior Offensive Lineman, No. 72 in state of Florida
- Four-star CB Chance Rucker; Ryan High School; Denton, Texas; No. 399 nationally, No. 38 Cornerback; No. 69 in state of Texas
- Three-star IOL Johnathan Slack; Martin Luther King High School; Detroit, Mich.; No. 564 nationally, No. 42 Interior Offensive Lineman, No. 13 in state of Michigan
- Three-star QB Bo Edmundson; Lake Travis High School; Austin, Texas; No. 774 nationally, No. 37 Quarterback, No. 147 in state of Texas
- Three-star CB Colton Hood; Eagles Landing Christian Academy; McDonough, Ga.; No. 780 nationally, No. 37 Cornerback, No. 79 in state of Georgia
- Three-star CB Eddie Pleasant III; Carrollwood Day High School; Tampa, Fla.; No. 790 nationally, No. 75 Cornerback; No. 120 in state of Florida