Michigan State lands 2023 cornerback prospect out of Georgia

Even while the 2022 college football season is underway, Michigan State continues to put an emphasis on the recruiting trail.

That emphasis paid dividends on Monday when three-star 2023 cornerback Colton Hood committed to the Spartans over Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Mississippi and others.

The 6-foot-0, 170-pound prospects hails from Eagles Landing Christian Academy in McDonough, Ga. and is Michigan State's first commitment from the Peach State so far during the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Hood took an official visit to East Lansing back on June 10, and was primarily being recruited by MSU secondary coach Harlon Barnett. The Georgia native is ranked No. 780 overall and No. 73 among cornerbacks in his class, as well as the No. 79 player from the Peach State, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

Michigan State now has three defensive backs committed to its 2023 class, as Hood joins four-star corner Chance Rucker and three-star corner Eddie Pleasant.

With Hood's verbal pledge, the Spartans now have 14 total players committed in 2023, and their class moved up to No. 21 in the country and No. 3 in the Big Ten, according to 247Sports.

Ten of Michigan State's 14 commitments are listed as four-star prospects. The program record for the number of four-star or higher ranked signees in one recruiting class is nine. That came in 2016 following the Spartans' third Big Ten championship under former head coach Mark Dantonio.

The job that Tucker and his coaching staff have done entering Year 3 in East Lansing is remarkable. The Spartans signed a Top 25 class in 2022, coming off an 11-2 season, and have expounded on that momentum in 2023.

MSU signed five four-stars in the class of 2022, which was more than its three previous recruiting classes combined, but the Spartans are on the verge of blowing that number out of the water in this cycle.

Michigan State verbal commitments, Class of 2023