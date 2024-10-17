Michigan State Spartans' Homecoming History
Homecoming is a special event celebrated in East Lansing as good times from the past are reflected upon and memories continue to be created at Michigan State University. There are many fun activities and events throughout the day and week, but there is no Homecoming tradition like the football game.
The Michigan State Spartans are looking to put the exclamation point on not only their seventh game of the season but also their Homecoming in general. Spartan Nation may recall last year's Homecoming Game and might not want to relive that experience.
The Spartans had welcomed Maryland to Spartan Stadium and suffered a devastating defeat. Michigan State had gone through three quarterbacks as Noah Kim, Katin Houser and Sam Leavitt saw action. As a trio, they combined for three interceptions thrown.
The Spartans went into halftime down 21-3, which sent some of their home crowd fans home early. The Spartans lost 9-31 disappointingly ending the Homecoming Weekend.
One of the highlights of the game for the Spartans was the production they got from Montorie Foster Jr. He collected six catches for 67 receiving yards. Foster looks to use last year's homecoming success to imprint a different outcome this Saturday and add another positive moment in homecoming history at Michigan State.
Saturday's game will mark the 108th Homecoming Game in Michigan State's history. The Spartans have a winning record on homecoming games as they currently sit 70-34-3. There have been two years that Michigan State has not hosted a Homecoming Game. 1943 was the first time it happened and 2020 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
The Spartans look to use the community's presence and unique atmosphere that takes over the vibe at East Lansing, to help promote positive performances by players wearing the Green and White. A loud and hostile environment inside Spartan Stadium could make the difference if Spartan Nation can be left satisfied with their football team's performance and homecoming showing on Saturday night under the lights.
