Michigan State Spartans in the NFL: Jayden Reed
Former Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed already has one year as an NFL receiver under his belt.
Reed, who was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, turned in an impressive rookie campaign and was the No. 1 wide receiver on a team that was a win away from the NFC championship game.
Reed led the Packers in receiving with 793 yards on just 64 receptions. He also posted eight receiving touchdowns. Reed's receiving-yard total ranked sixth among all rookies.
The young Packer receiver was not as effective in the postseason, tallying just 35 yards on four receptions, all of which were in Green Bay's divisional round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Pro Football Focus gave Reed an overall grade of 75.1 for his 2023 campaign. He also received a 76.0 receiving grade.
Reed was a three-year letterwinner for the Spartans. He transferred to Michigan State after playing his first collegiate season at Western Michigan.
In just his second year with the program, Reed was named an first-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association as an all-purpose player. He finished second in the Big Ten in all-purpose yards with 128.8 yards per game.
Reed was selected to the All-Big Ten Third Team by coaches and media and was a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award, given annually to the nation's most versatile player. He registered a career-best 1,026 receiving yards that season, and his 10 receiving touchdowns from that year rank him sixth in program history for single-season touchdown receptions.
In his final season at Michigan State, Reed posted 636 yards and five touchdowns on 55 receptions.
Reed is on his way to becoming an excellent wide receiver for the Packers. He's on a team that is on the rise, and as it progresses, so too should he.
