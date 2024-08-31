Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast: Complete Recap of the MSU 16-10 Win Over FAU
Michigan State football scraped and clawed for their first victory of the 2024 season, and while it wasn't an ideal win by any means, the Spartans are 1-0 under Jonathan Smith's reign with their 16-10 win over Florida Atlantic on Friday.
Between the 12 penalties, two turnovers in the red zone, the thrown interception on their very first play of the game and the failure to convert on fourth down in the fourth quarter, the Spartans simply shot themselves in the foot.
But the defense held up its end of the bargain, forcing three turnovers of its own and holding the Owls' offense to just 10 points.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr, Aidan Champion and Michael France break it down for you on our first Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast of the 2024 season.
You can watch the podcast below:
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith addressed the media following the season opener.
Below is a partial transcript from his press conference:
Q: After all this build-up, what's the feeling getting your first win at home Game 1?
Smith: "Well, yeah, obviously, you try to win the game, and we got that done. So pleased with that. I do think the crowd was awesome. It actually impacts the game. I look at this defensively, some of those stops -- third down, fourth down -- the crowd noise, the energy into it. So really appreciate everyone coming out and helping us there. Game 1, you're going to learn a lot about your team. And we've got a lot to work on. What I did learn and was pleased with is that there's a response from this group we were going to play all four quarters to win the game in the fourth quarter. And we were able to do that. But again, it's Game 1, we got a lot to learn/now work to clean up. You look at this offensively, obviously some things that we want to do a whole lot better -- first, taking care of the ball. I mean, we got three opportunities really in the red zone, that we turn the thing over, don't get a fourth-down conversion. We're feeling quite a bit different [if they go the other way]. That's 21 points. I want to say, too, I'll give some credit to FAU. I thought those guys played really hard. That defense contested, especially on the back end. The quarterback played with great effort. He was a challenge back there. And so, there was two teams playing really hard, that we came out on top."
