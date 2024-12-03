Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast: Manic Monday for Spartan Football
Michigan State football already had a hectic start to the first week of its offseason.
While no Spartans have announced plans to enter the transfer portal yet, the program certainly suffered some losses on Monday.
It first started with the expected departure of Michigan State cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin. Martin had just completed what will now be his only year on the Spartans' coaching staff, as the Michigan State alum plans to become UCLA's defensive backs coach.
Martin joined the Spartans last offseason as part of the wave of new coaches that joined the program. He was one of the many to come from the state of Oregon, as Martin had served as Oregon's defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
Martin had been a star defensive back for the Spartans in the 90s, playing under the great George Perles. He was a three-year letterwinner, who was named to the 1994 All-Big Ten First Team. Martinled the conference in interceptions that year with seven, which ranked fourth in the nation.
The Spartans also lost the commitment of three-star cornerback LaRue Zamorano but added a three-star defensive back in Evan Young from Texas.
Both prospects are class of 2025 recruits, which made for quite the commotion with National Signing Day just around the corner.
Our Aidan Champion recaps all of Monday's news on this latest edition of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast.
You can watch the episode below:
National Signing Day will be on Wednesday. As of now, the Spartans are expected to sign 16 members of the 2025 recruiting class.
