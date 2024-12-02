BREAKING: Spartans Take Massive Hit on the Recruiting Trail Before Signing Day
Michigan State has been hit with more turmoil just days after missing out on bowl eligibility with its blowout loss to Rutgers.
An already small 2025 recruiting class for the Spartans just decreased by one as three-star cornerback LaRue Zamorano has decommitted from Michigan State, per Jarett Perez of 247Sports.
The decommitment comes just days before Wednesday's National Signing Day.
Zamorano, a native of Corona, California, where he played at Centennial High School, had been one of the Spartans' top 2025 commits. He committed to Michigan State back in July.
Zamorano had visited Michigan State on May 31. He was joined by his parents, his siblings and his grandmother.
"To be honest, what stood out to me most was interacting with the players," Zamorano told our Michael France. "Them telling me their side ... taking me under their wing and stuff like that, so, that was really what stood out to me the most, and also -- how much the coaches think I'm a priority at their school."
Zamorano is ranked the No. 45 class of 2025 recruit in California and the No. 49-ranked cornerback in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings
Below is 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins' evaluation of Zamorano from July:
"Zamorano is one of the region’s top defensive back prospects with a very high ceiling. He has battled some injuries over the last year and we haven’t seen a ton of him this off-season but when healthy, he has a rare combination of length and athleticism. At 6-2, 180 pounds, he has very good size for the corner position and can smother an opposing receiver at the line of scrimmage. He’s a physical player who will come up and hit you and is one of the better open field tacklers in the region. He has the size to match up with the bigger receivers and runs well enough to make plays down the field. He doesn’t panic in trail technique and is able to make plays on the football without clutching or holding. He’s fluid in his movement and his ability to play in press, off or even some safety if needed make him one of the more versatile defensive backs in the country. He’s a high Power 4 prospect with the ability to be a multi-year starter at the college level and the talent to play on Sunday’s as well."
