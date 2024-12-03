BREAKING: Michigan State to Sign 2025 DB From Texas
Michigan State took a huge loss with the decommitment of three-star cornerback LaRue Zamorano on Monday, but the Spartans have added another out-of-state class of 2025 defensive back.
Three-star defensive back Evan Young of Lufkin, Texas, announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday that he has committed to Michigan State.
Young visited East Lansing this past weekend for Michigan State's season finale against Rutgers.
He will sign with the Spartans on Wednesday, National Signing Day, per 247Sports' Justin Thind.
Young, who stands at 6-1 and weighs 180 pounds, played at Lufkin High School and, along with Michigan State, received offers from Louisiana, Wyoming, UTEP, UTSA and Texas Southern.
Young is ranked the No. 129 class of 2025 prospect from Texas and No. 71 safety, per 247Sports.
“The coaches [at Michigan State] are building something special!" Young said, per Thind. "I can see it, it's just their first year here so it's going to take time and I'm blessed to be a part of this!”
Young is also a track and field star. He came in third place at the 2024 Texas 5A Region II meet in the triple jump and was a regional qualifier in the 300-meter hurdles as well.
Young is Michigan State's 10th current class of 2025 commit from out of state and just the second from Texas.
The Spartans currently have 16 total commits in their 2025 class, which consists of Young, defensive lineman Derrick Simmons, linebacker Charles White, cornerback Ayden West, linebacker Di'Mari Malone, ATH Terrance Edwards, wide receiver Braylon Collier, quarterback Leo Hannan, cornerback George Mullins, ATH Bryson Williams, offensive tackle Justin Bell, tight end Jayden Savoury, wide receiver Charles Taplin, defensive lineman Cal Thrush, offensive lineman Drew Nichols and running back Zion Gist.
