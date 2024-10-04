Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast: Next!
Michigan State (3-2) is going to have to play its best football yet when it walks into Autzen Stadium to face the No. 6-ranked Oregon Ducks (4-0) on Friday.
The Spartans come off a blowout loss to No. 3 Ohio State but showed signs of an ability to compete with the best teams in the sport -- if they just simply don't hurt themselves. There's reason to believe we could see a closer matchup on Friday night.
On this episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and Attorney Jonathan Schopp look back at the loss to Ohio State, talk Spartan quarterback Aidan Chiles and preview Friday's Week 6 meeting with Oregon.
You can watch the full episode below:
Below is Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith's opening statement from his press conference on Monday:
"Just walked off the practice field and kind of turned the page to a brand new opponent, another challenging opponent on the road. But excited about the opportunity. Friday night. Our guys -- I'll start with that -- went to work today. I felt good about what we got accomplished. We just moved everything up one day, and so we had a good kind of two-hour practice out there, guys moving around, and we'll be back to our rhythm tomorrow. When you look at Oregon, explosive offensively, The quarterback's [Dillon Gabriel] a good player, accurate with the ball; might be leading the country completion percentage. And they've got some athletes that he's thrown it to. Flip it around, got a solid defense. I look at those guys, they just continue to improve. From Game 1 to Game 4, those guys have continued to improve, played really, really well against UCLA. Held them pretty much throughout the entire game, so big-time challenge. Tough atmosphere. Know the place. It's definitely an exciting fan base that feels like they can impact the game. And so, these are the type of games you love playing in."
