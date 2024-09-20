Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast on a Look Ahead to Boston College
Michigan State has a vey tough task ahead of it this weekend as it prepares to take on a very battle-tested Boston College team.
The Eagles come off a Week 1 upset over then-No. 10-ranked Florida State, a 56-0 shutout against Duquesne and a narrow 27-21 loss to then-No. 6-ranked Missouri.
The Spartans, meanwhile, have not nearly faced the level of competition that Boston College has, their only matchup as underdogs having been against Maryland on the road, a game they needed a last-minute drive to steal the victory in.
On this episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and Attorney Jonathan Schopp discuss Michigan State's win over Prairie View A&M before looking ahead to Boston College.
You can watch the episode below:
Below is Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith's opening statement from his press conference on Monday:
Smith: "Typical Monday, quick recap, but kind of taking a deeper dive into the film. You know, offensively was pleased didn't turn the ball over, avoided a couple close ones, but we didn't do that. And so that, that was improvement. I thought, third down again, Aidan [Chiles] operating well on third down to continue some drives. We ended up only having about eight possessions, scoring on seven of them, and so like that. Again, the penalty side didn't help us. Want to keep growing in that area. Defensively, I do think any time in this day and age, in college football, you do pitch a shutout, I mean, that's impressive. And then, let alone, you score on that side of the ball. Guys played with some real effort that showed up on tape, guys running to the ball, doing their jobs and all that. So, was pleased there. Special teams-wise, [Ryan] Eckley got the one opportunity, but that was a big punt. Didn't have great field position. The one time we punted, and he boomed it, coverage was really good. Jonathan Kim had another solid game -- the field goal end, and he's kicking the ball out of the end zone. And so, that was great to see. And so, a lot to like and then plenty to focus on in the areas that we got to improve on. Just keep preaching to the guys, 'What we put on tape will get exposed, whether it's the next week or three, four weeks down the road.' And that, for sure, is going to be true this week -- a big-time coaching staff where we're headed to a place that I'm sure is gonna be full with some energy and things. It really starts with their quarterback. Can beat you in multiple ways, throwing it, obviously, running it. And then, their run game that attaches to his skill set is tough to defend. So, we got a big-time challenge this weekend."
