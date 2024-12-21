Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast on Christmas for the Green and White
The winter window of the college football transfer portal is at its pinnacle right now, and so too is that the case for Michigan State football's activity in the portal.
The Spartans have landed eight transfer commits so far -- three on defense and four on offense.
Yet again, we are seeing the effect that the transfer portal has on college athletics, and since it and NIL came into the picture, the landscape of college sports as we once knew it has drastically changed.
On this episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, our Hondo S. Carpenter and Attorney Jonathan Schopp discuss hypotheticals that would help restrict the chaos of the portal and potentially better the state of college athletics.
Afterward, Schopp gives his transfer portal Christmas wishlist for the Spartans.
You can watch the episode below:
Flipping over to Michigan State men's basketball, the Spartans come off a victory over Oakland on Tuesday night and will be looking to add to their four-game win streak with a win on Saturday when they host Florida Atlantic.
Below is Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's postgame press conference that followed Tuesday's contest against the Golden Grizzlies:
Izzo: "For the people down here -- I mean, there's part of me that hates this game, I've said it every year -- but you got to give Kampe credit, man. The time he's put in there, the job he's done, the different lineups he's had to play, the injuries he's going through. I thought the kid, No. 7, who's been out, [Isaiah] Jones, the other Jones, I mean, this team is going to be damn good, and that league, I think, is going to be really good. Now, we didn't come with the same defensive intensity the first half, and they caused some of it. I thought Jeremy Fears, of all the people, when you talk about a guy that has one basket and really not as many assists as normal -- four assists -- I thought he won us the game just because of the job he did on [DQ] Cole. And he asked for him at halftime, and I said, 'Sure.' And that was the difference in the game. We had some other guys that played pretty well. [Xavier] Booker, of course, came in. Jaxon [Kohler] gets another double-double, which was really big on his part. ... I can't thank our crowd enough, and hopefully Oakland's crowd too, but the number of people from Michigan State that showed up, that's why I play it, so people that never see us can see us. And a lot of times, those people don't get to get into Breslin, and I greatly appreciate it, the way they were."
