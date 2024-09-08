Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast Recap of Maryland Win, Look Ahead to PVAM
Michigan State football had a tall task going into SECU Stadium on Saturday after narrowly defeating Florida Atlantic at home.
The Terrapins had just blown out UConn, 50-7, the week prior, and the Spartans had much to fix heading into their first Big Ten matchup of the season.
While some of those issues remained, Michigan State prevailed, due in large part to a passing game that had been one of its biggest liabilities the week before.
On this episode of the "Michigan State Insider Podcast," Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. Aidan Champion and Michael France dive into how the Spartans came away with the win in College Park and look ahead to Michigan State's next matchup against Prairie View A&M.
You can watch it below:
Below is a partial transcript from Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith's postgame presser on Saturday:
Q: Aidan Chiles had a bounce-back performance, still some mistakes but came up big when it mattered most.
Smith: "No question; we got more explosive offensively, he threw some strikes down the field. Obviously, Nick Marsh comes on the stage in a big, big way. We got to clean up a lot on offense, Aidan included. I think a couple of those interceptions are just his foot work. He's got to throw it on proper balance; he was just inaccurate on a couple of them. And again, there's some learning curve there. But the kid is resilient. Aidan kept on coming back, and again, we had the ball at the end of the game, he's the quarterback, drove us down the field and set it up for Jonathan Kim."
