MSU Football Sets Up Official Visit with 6-6 TE from Colorado

A new name is emerging in Michigan State's search for a tight end in its 2027 class.

Montrose (Colo.) tight end prospect Ryan Pankey announced recently that he had set up an official visit with the Michigan State program from June 4-7. The announcement was a minor surprise, since Pankey hasn't even publicly claimed an offer from MSU yet, but an official visit certainly indicates some real mutual interest.

Quick Facts on Pankey's Recruitment

Blessed to be invited to officially visit Michigan State University June 4-7 pic.twitter.com/Gl9ICwefCh — RYAN PANKEY ‘27 (@ryanpankey44) May 20, 2026

Pankey is not yet ranked on a major recruiting service, but he's a name that is starting to pop up on more radars since the spring. He's received offers from San Diego State, Washington State, UNLV, Oregon State, and a few others since March. Pankey also unofficially visited East Lansing on April 11.

The Spartans and tight ends coach Brian Wozniak are perhaps getting in on the ground floor of Pankey's recruitment a bit, as they are currently his only Power Four offer. Pankey's height at 6'6" projects to the next level, and his highlights are packed full of impressive blocking displays (his high school appears not to be one too keen on throwing the ball).

Brian Wozniak | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans On SI

Pankey also plays EDGE in high school and is a member of Montrose's baseball team. Montrose was one of the best teams in Colorado in 2025, going 12-1 and reaching the 4A state semifinals.

More on TE Outlook in 2027

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald gets his whistle ready during the "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Michigan State is likely in need of a tight end or two this recruiting cycle. Ferris State transfer Carson Gulker , a sixth-year senior, and redshirt senior Kai Rios will both be out of eligibility this coming season. The Spartans don't have any tight ends on the board for 2027 just yet.

There are some other promising young guys on the roster, too. True freshman Eddie Whiting was drawing some great reviews from the staff during the spring. Redshirt freshman Jayden Savoury also has a lot of promise, and redshirt junior Brennan Parachek will have another year left he can use, too.

Detroit Country Day's Anthony Cartwright catches a pass during a football game on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Joseph P. Healey Field. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pankey is not the only tight end in MSU's sights, though. The loftiest name the Spartans are going for is in-state prospect Anthony Cartwright III , who attends Detroit Country Day. He's a four-star prospect ranked 395th overall in the '27 class, as well as eighth among Michiganders.

Michigan State is in Cartwright's top five, but with Miami (FL), Michigan, LSU, and Oregon also in contention, that's a very uphill battle for the Spartans. MSU will have the chance to try and impress Cartwright during his official visit from May 29-31, though.