2 Running Backs Who Could Join MSU's 2027 Recruiting Class

Michigan State has been busy recruiting running backs this cycle.

The Spartans have already landed 3-star prospect Savior Owens back in January, which was the class's very first commitment. MSU has been involved in the recruitment of some other backs, too. These are two contenders to join Owens and running back coach Devon Spalding in the 2027 class:

Keyon Thomas

Warren Central High School senior Keyon Thomas (26) works to elude Warren Central High School defenders during the first half of an IHSAA varsity football game, Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at Lawrence Central High School. | Doug McSchooler/for IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One player from a potential pipeline state is Warren Central (Ind.) running back Keyon Thomas. He was offered by the Spartans back in January and was sure to make a few appearances in East Lansing over the spring. Rivals' visit tracker said he attended spring practices on March 28 and April 16.

Thomas is currently ranked at 848th overall in the class of 2027, according to the 247Sports Composite. That puts the Indianapolis native at 64th among those at his position and 16th among all those from Indiana.

Warren Central High School junior Joe Goss (4) hands the ball off to senior Keyon Thomas (26) during the first half of an IHSAA varsity football game, Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at Lawrence Central High School. | Doug McSchooler/for IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State has also scheduled an official visit for June 5-7, according to multiple reports. Thomas will also officially visit UConn (May 29-31), Iowa (June 12-14), and Cincinnati (June 19-21). There are also offers from Indiana, Purdue, Illinois, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Arizona State, and a litany of Group of Six schools available.

Thomas' game at 5-foot-11, 205 pounds is best right after he gets the ball. There isn't much wasted movement as he seeks a hole to run through. His speed isn't top-end, but it's good enough for the level he's getting offers from. Thomas can also catch the ball out of the backfield and even run some routes downfield when asked.

Caleb Mattison

Bishop Kenny Caleb Mattison (6) celebrates his first quarter touchdown making it 7-0 Bishop Kenny. Raines High School hosted Bishop Kenny in the Class 3A high school football playoffs at Raines High School Friday night, November 28, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. Raines defeated Bishop Kenny 61-15. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MSU might also be looking to Florida for another option. Bishop Kelly prospect Caleb Mattison has had a crystal ball to eventually commit to the Spartans since April, though things have been quiet on the front for him since then.

Mattison currently slots in at No. 1,104 overall in the class of '27, including an 84th overall mark among running backs and a 114th ranking among Floridians. He's also got an official visit scheduled with Michigan State for May 29-31 and another with UConn for June 12-14.

Bishop Kenny Caleb Mattison (6) is tackled by Raines High School defensive end Troy Butler (9) in the first quarter. Raines High School hosted Bishop Kenny in the Class 3A high school football playoffs at Raines High School Friday night, November 28, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. Raines defeated Bishop Kenny 61-15. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His other offer list is loaded, including Alabama, Florida, LSU, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, USC, Texas Tech, and many other Power Four programs. It's one of the more impressive lists out there for a realistic MSU target this cycle.

Mattison would become one of my favorite gets for the Spartans if he commits. He's also pretty decisive at the line of scrimmage, but he can also hit an additional gear in the open field that's relatively uncommon. I think he's better than what the recruiting services have him at right now.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images