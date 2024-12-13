Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast: Replacing Demetrice Martin
The Michigan State Spartans lost a huge asset in Cornerbacks Coach Demetrice Martin when he left for UCLA. With him goes an NFL pipeline and a world-class recruiter. Martin was a Spartans alum, too.
The latest edition of the Michigan State Spartans Insider podcast breaks down suitable replacements for Martin, considering factors like recruiting ability, player development, and connections to the program.
This episode also dives into what would make this offseason a successful one for head coach Jonathan Smith. The criteria includes how well the Spartans do in the transfer portal -- not just filling positional needs or maintaining a roster, but getting quality talent and sending a message about the Smith regime.
Getting transfer portal impact players are critical.
All of that is broken down in this episode by our Michigan State Spartans On SI recruiting beat writer Michael France and Sports Illustrated host Claudette Montana in this episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast.
The next cornerbacks coach will have to check several boxes for Michigan State. First of all, we know how selective Smith and this staff are when it comes to players -- chances are that scrutiny will be cranked up when looking for fellow staff members.
I think the most slam-dunk option is Illinois defensive backs coach Corey Parker. He has just one year with the Illini after spending some time in Toledo. It is there that he developed first-round NFL pick and rookie star Quinyon Mitchell, the prime example of his prowess.
Parker is a Detroit native who coached at River Rouge, and his ties to Southeastern Michigan would be huge for the Spartans and their goal of building an in-state pipeline.
