Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast: Spartans' WR Room May be Fine After All
Michigan State football has made solid use of the transfer portal so far this offseason, and its latest addition should have fans feeling even more optimistic about the state of the wide receiver room.
The Spartans lost three key wideouts in Montorie Foster Jr., Jaron Glover and Aziah Johnson, but the staff has since gone out and brought in three qualtiy wide receivers -- Omari Kelly, Chrishon McCray and, mostly recently, Evan Boyd.
On this episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, our Aidan Champion and host Bryan Anthony Davis discuss the Spartans' wide receiver room and how it compares to the group this past season.
You can watch the episode below:
Kelly comes from Middle Tennessee State, where he was an all-conference standout. He posted 869 yards and four touchdowns on 53 receptions in 11 games. He had previously played two seasons at Auburn.
McCray was also an all-conference honoree with Kent State, where he recorded 705 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns last season and 610 receiving yards and four receiving tocuhdowns the season before.
And then there's Boyd, who didn't exactly set the world on fire at Central Michigan but has tremendous upside. His addition gives the Spartans depth in the room for next season and perhaps a key asset down the road.
Michigan State is up to 12 transfer commits now, just five less than its 2025 recruiting class. If that trend continues through the spring portal window, the Spartans will soundly exceed where Coach Jonathan Smith anticipated the ratio to be.
"I think philosophically, just where this landscape continues to go, it's probably going to be closer to this 50/50 mark [half recruits, half transfers]," Smith said when he addressed the media on the Deec. 4 National Signing Day. "I think we're going to -- early on, still like the idea of majority of high school and you supplement through the portal, but just as this landscape and with so much movement and player freedom to move, I think -- and again, we're not going to just [say] we have to get to 50/50 -- but I just think that might be a reality."
