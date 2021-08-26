August 26, 2021
Spartans In The NFL: Defense Edition

Many former Spartans are making impacts in the NFL.
Trae Waynes Corner Back Cincinnati Bengals

William Gholston Defensive End Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

Shakur Brown Corner Back Pittsburgh Steelers

Joe Bachie Line Backer Cincinnati Bengals

Darquezze Dennard Corner Back Arizona Cardinals

Andrew Dowell Line Backer New Orleans Saints

Joel Heath Defensive Tackle Detroit Lions

Naquan Jones Defensive Tackle Tennessee Titans

Justin Layne Corner Back Pittsburgh Steelers

Malik McDowell Defensive Tackle Cleveland Browns

Mike Panusiuk Defensive Tackle Carolina Panthers

Josiah Scott Corner Back Philadelphia Eagles

Kenny Willekes Defensive End Minnesota Eagles

Raequan Williams Defensive Tackle Philadelphia Eagles

Khari Willis Safety Indianapolis Colts

Shilique Calhoun Defensive End San Francisco 49ers

Football

