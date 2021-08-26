Spartans In The NFL: Defense Edition

Spartans In The NFL: Defense EditionMany former Spartans are making impacts in the NFL.Author:Kenny JordanPublish date:Aug 26, 2021Trae Waynes Corner Back Cincinnati BengalsWilliam Gholston Defensive End Tampa Bay Buccaneers Shakur Brown Corner Back Pittsburgh SteelersJoe Bachie Line Backer Cincinnati BengalsDarquezze Dennard Corner Back Arizona CardinalsAndrew Dowell Line Backer New Orleans SaintsJoel Heath Defensive Tackle Detroit LionsNaquan Jones Defensive Tackle Tennessee TitansJustin Layne Corner Back Pittsburgh SteelersMalik McDowell Defensive Tackle Cleveland BrownsMike Panusiuk Defensive Tackle Carolina PanthersJosiah Scott Corner Back Philadelphia EaglesKenny Willekes Defensive End Minnesota EaglesRaequan Williams Defensive Tackle Philadelphia EaglesKhari Willis Safety Indianapolis ColtsShilique Calhoun Defensive End San Francisco 49ers