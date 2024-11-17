Michigan State Star Linebacker Keeps Up Production
While the Michigan State Spartans dropped their game against Illinois, senior linebacker Jordan Turner continues to be a bright spot for this team.
Since transferring over from Wisconsin, Turned has put up 27 solo tackles and 51 combined tackles and has three sacks on the year so far.
In the loss to Illinois, Turner had one solo tackle and five assists in the losing effort. In his previous year with the Badgers, Turner finished his season with 33 solo tackles and 61 combined tackles. With two games remaining on the season, Turner has the chance to put up solo tackle numbers in the 30s once again.
While Michigan State has not seen great success this season, currently on its second three-game losing streak of the season, Turner has brought some upside to this struggling program.
There is a lot of young talent on this MSU squad, and Turner has been in these in-game situations over the course of his three years with the Badgers, where he can lead by example for the team. Turner is one of nine seniors on the defensive line for MSU.
Turner has left it all on the field. Over his college career, he has 182 tackles, 99 solo tackles, three passes defended, four interceptions and 41 interception yards.
That being said, Turner has improved not only as an individual player but as a team player. He is on pace to surpass his assisted tackles totals this season compared to last season and could set a career-high in sacks if he gets one more.
Turner will have two more games to do so. Meanwhile, he and the Spartans will be looking to win out as they pursue a bowl game.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.