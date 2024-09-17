Michigan State TEs Coach Brian Wozniak Talks Week 3 Win, Boston College, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State got to field a number of tight ends in its win over Prairie View A&M on Saturday.
This is a room that will have to continue to thrive, now more than ever, as the Spartans enter their toughest stretch of the season, starting with a road matchup with Boston College.
Michigan State tight ends coach Brian Wozniak addressed the media on Tuesday, discussing his group, the game against Prairie View A&M, the Spartans' upcoming game against the Eagles and more.
You can watch his presser below:
Below is a partial transcript from his press conference:
Q: Pumping in some crowd noise out there today?
Wozniak: "Yeah, getting ready for it. They [Boston College] got a pretty cool tradition with that "Red Bandana," and we've read that it sold out. So, definitely getting ready for it. And I'm actually kind of just, personally, excited to see that. It's a pretty cool tradition.
Q: What have you thought about your guys through three games now?
Wozniak: "Yeah, I think, like every position probably, you know, each side of the ball, it's OK. We did some things well, we did some things we need to improve on. And we talk about it kind of as a team -- the process of every day's a day to improve. And I think there's certain areas we got to attack and certain areas we got to continue to explore for the tight end room, which is fun."
Q: What are some of the things you like so far and what are some of the things you're trying to drill on?
Wozniak: "I think just naturally like in the run game, sometimes we get overly aggressive with our hat; I'd to keep our hat out of it, be good with our hands. A couple things versus coverage, being able to recognize it a little bit faster. When you can go when and all that. But really, little things across the board."
