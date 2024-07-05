Michigan State Tight End listed as Top 10 NFL Tight End Prospect
Jack Velling is entering his junior season, as well as his first season with Michigan State after following head coach Jonathan Smith from Oregon State.
In his first two seasons at Oregon State, Velling totaled 35 receptions for 719 yards and 11 touchdowns.
The 2023 All-Pac-12 Second Team honoree is considered a candidate to be a top tight end in college football and a high draft pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
Back in June, Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus listed the "10 tight ends to know ahead of the 2025 NFL draft," and Velling was included.
Nick Shultz of On3 has also made a list of the top tight ends for the 2025 NFL draft ahead of the 2024 college football season. Velling was No. 8 on Shultz’s list, ahead of Luke Lachey of Iowa, and Ben Yurosek of Georgia.
“Last year, Jonathan Smith put together an impressive season at Oregon State to complete the rebuild," Shultz said. "He’ll now prepare to take over at Michigan State, with multiple former Beavers with him – including Jack Velling.”
Shultz also mentioned that “Velling was third on the OSU roster with 438 receiving yards last season under Smith’s leadership. He was the No. 3-ranked tight end to transfer this cycle, according to the On3 Industry Transfer Rankings, and could have big role waiting in East Lansing with Aidan Chiles also on the way to MSU.”
Velling is a player who can be a very productive player for a young quarterback such as sophomore quarterback Aidan Chiles. They both played together at Oregon State last season so they have developed chemistry during practices and games.
A young quarterback always needs reliable weapons to be successful. Velling is definitely going to be the number one option for Chiles as the wide receiver room isn't as reliable as years prior. Having Velling run quick slant and drag routes to give Chiles an easy throw will help his development, as well as being a big body target in the red zone.
After this season, Velling has a chance to be the top tight end prospect in the 2025 NFL draft after the season. Being a 6 -foot-5, 246-pound tight end is a great player to have on any team and should definitely get first-round looks if he has a productive season.
