Michigan State Transfer CB Ed Woods Has a Message For the Doubters
Michigan State football made a big move in the transfer portal this spring when it landed cornerback Ed Woods from Arizona State.
Woods was a two-year starter for the Sun Devils and is expected to make an immediate impact for the Spartans in his one year of eligibility remaining.
The transfer cornerback is already flying under the radar though, as Pro Football Focus College has Woods outside of its top 12 highest-graded returning Big Ten cornerbacks going into the 2024 season.
Woods reposted PFF College's post on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the following response:
PFF College has Iowa's Sabastian Castro graded the highest at 91.2, followed by Indiana's Cedarius Doss (90.4) and D'Angelo Ponds (89.7), Nebraska's Tommi Hill (85.9), Michigan's Aamir Hall (85.7), Wisconsin's Ricardo Hallman (83.5), Oregon's Kam Alexander (80.7), Ohio State's Denzel Burke (80.2), Minnesota's Ethan Robinson (79.8), USC's John Humphrey (79.8), Oregon's Jabbar Muhammad (79.4) and Michigan's Will Johnson (78.9).
Woods comes off a 2023 campaign in which he posted 33 tackles, 3.0 for loss, an interception, four passes defensed and two forced fumbles in 12 games.
In his four seasons at Arizona State, Woods recorded 66 tackles, 5.0 for loss, 1.0 sacks, 10 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and an interception.
Woods is one of the number of transfers who joined the Spartans this spring, and perhaps its most critical. Michigan State's secondary will rely on Woods' veteran experience to go along with his on-field talent.
Spartan fans should be excited that Woods has a chip on his shoulder as he enters his final collegiate season.
