Michigan State Underdogs on the Road Again
Michigan State is off to one of its best starts in the last few years after starting the season 3-0.
Coach Jonathan Smith and the Spartans will hit the road again this week as they head east for the second time in three weeks for a game against a formidable opponent. However, while their last road opponent, Maryland, is a respectable team, they are not nearly as challenging as the Boston College team Michigan State will soon face.
The Spartans will take on a Boston College team that entered last weekend’s game ranked as one of the top 25 teams in the country. Boston College’s six-point loss to a top-ten team knocked them out of the rankings. However, they are undoubtedly one of the better teams in the country after getting out to a 2-1 start on the season.
Still, Boston College’s loss last week did not change much regarding its matchup with Michigan State this weekend, as the Eagles are still the favorites to win the game. According to FanDuel, Boston College is favored by just over six points, which is down from being favored by about either point not too long ago.
As they enter their fourth game together, being an underdog on the road is not new for Smith and Michigan State, as Maryland was roughly eight-point favorites over Michigan State, but Michigan State won the game. Michigan State’s win over Maryland a week after the Terrapins registered over 600 yards of offense just a week before playing Michigan State.
Inside the football program, Michigan State hopes to reach a bowl game as soon as possible, which will likely be this season. Michigan State only needs three more wins to become a bowl game eligible, making the season a resounding success. Michigan State has many winnable games on the back end of its schedule that it must take advantage of if it wants to solidify a bowl bid.
Smith wants this season to be foundational for the Spartans, and going to a bowl game would ensure that. Smith and Michigan State aim to prove doubters wrong again on the road at Boston College.
