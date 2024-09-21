Michigan State vs. Maryland Live Game Thread
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. -- The Michigan State Spartans look to make it 4-0 on the 2024 campaign as they hit the road to play the ACC's Boston College Eagles.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Spartans win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Spartans have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game.
Michigan State has improved in every one of their games this season. The issue? They have accumulated costly injuries in every one of their games this season. It is bordering on absurdity. On offense this week they will be severely hampered.
They will be without two key wide receivers in freshman superstar Nick Marsh and Jaron Glover. Marsh exploded onto the scene with a game-breaking (and record-breaking) performance against a formidable Maryland squad in Week 2. Losing Marsh is a huge loss for the Spartans.
Glover has been a solid target for quarterback Aidan Chiles as well as a No. 2 or No. 3 target. Look for the Spartans to get a lot of work out of tight ends Jack Velling, Brennan Parachek, and Michael Masunas.
The Eagles, despite their 2-1 record, are a good football team. The best the Spartans have played thus far into the season. The Eagles nearly beat No. 7 Missouri last week. Head coach Bill O'Brien's touch has rejuvenated a typically middling football program.
Staff Predictions:
Aidan Champion: Boston College, 34-14
The Spartans make costly mistakes early on, as penalties continue to plague both the offense and defense. The early woes put Michigan State in a hole it is unable to dig itself out of as Boston College's passing attack thrives against a Spartans secondary that has been a liability through the first three weeks.
It's apparent from the get-go that injuries have caught up to a team that needs all the help it can get in a tough road environment. Michigan State does rally in the second half, but it's not enough to overcome a rising Boston College squad.
Michael France: Boston College, 38-17
It was already going to be a tough game for the Spartans. Then they lost two massive offensive weapons. The run game has struggled all season and I don't see it getting any better against the Eagles.
The Spartans' defense could keep it close early. As a whole, Michigan State would likely have to play a perfect game to beat the Eagles. No turnovers, force turnovers. I don't think that these Spartans are equipped to do that, especially with the injuries piling up.
It would take a Herculean effort from Jonathan Smith and Co. It could very well be a close game at halftime, but I think the Eagles pull away and hand the Spartans their first loss of 2024.
Here's how you can watch Saturday's game:
TV: ACC Network
Venue: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts
Kickoff: 8:05 p.m. EST
Listen: Spartan Media Network
-Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)
-Detroit: WJR (760 AM)
-Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
Today is Boston College's annual "Red Bandana Game," which commemorates Welles Crowther, who died in the 9/11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center after saving more than a dozen lives. He was a Boston College alum who played for the school's lacrosse team.
We'll be keeping you posted with live updates throughout the contest.
