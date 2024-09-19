How to Watch Week 4: Michigan State at Boston College
Michigan State (3-0) will look to continue its hot start when it takes on its toughest opponent yet, Boston College (2-1).
The Spartans come off a 40-0 runaway win over Prairie View A&M, a victory that went almost exactly as expected. That followed an upset win over Maryland on the road, one that ultimately came down to a field goal after the Spartans came back to tie the contest late.
Boston College, meanwhile, comes off a narrow 27-21 loss to then-No. 6-ranked Missouri, which dropped just one spot in this week's poll.
The Eagles lead the all-time series 4-1-1. The last time the two teams met was in the 2007 Champs Sports Bowl when the Spartans fell, 24-21.
Saturday will be the first time the Spartans have played at Boston College since 1992. The Spartans lost that game, 14-0.
Here's how you can watch Saturday's game:
TV: ACC Network
Venue: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts
Kickoff: 8:05 p.m. EST
Listen: Spartan Media Network
-Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)
-Detroit: WJR (760 AM)
-Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
Saturday will also be Boston College's annual "Red Bandana Game," which commemorates Welles Crowther, who died in the 9/11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center after saving more than a dozen lives. He was a Boston College alum who played for the school's lacrosse team.
"A big-time coaching staff where we're headed to a place that I'm sure is gonna be full with some energy and things," said Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith earlier this week. "It really starts with their quarterback. Can beat you in multiple ways, throwing it, obviously, running it. And then, their run game that attaches to his skill set is tough to defend. So, we got a big-time challenge this weekend."
Smith is just the fifth coach in program history to start 3-0 in his first year as the Spartans' head coach.
Michigan State will look to advance to 4-0 for the first time since 2021 as it begins what will be its hardest stretch of the season.
Be sure to follow along with our live game thread for updates throughout the game.
