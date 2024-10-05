Michigan State vs. Oregon Live Game Thread
EUGENE, Oreg. -- The Michigan State Spartans travel to Autzen Stadium to play the No. 6 Oregon Ducks in this Week 6 matchup. The Spartans are 3-2, fresh off losses to Boston College and Ohio State.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Spartans win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Spartans have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game.
The Spartans will play their second consecutive game against a Top 10 opponent. Along with Ohio State, the Ducks are favored to compete for the top spot in the Big Ten. Head coach Jonathan Smith and his staff have plenty of experience playing the Ducks from their days at Oregon State.
Smith, who played for the Beavers, wants to beat the Ducks more than anyone.
If the Buckeyes were the best team the Spartans have faced this season, the Ducks are right there.
Staff Predictions
Michael France: Oregon, 38-21
The Spartans have the guns on offense to make big plays, and the return of Nick Marsh is a big help. The defense is banged up though. This Ducks offense is one of the best in the country, and the injuries and patchwork lineup will stumble too often. The Ducks pull away in the second half.
Aidan Champion: Oregon, 28-16
Like last week, the Spartans come out looking like they can hold their own against a Top-10 team, and do so for three quarters. But the hostility of Autzen Stadium helps the Ducks break away in the fourth. I see just one turnover for Michigan State in this contest, but the Spartans will be restrained by costly penalties. Red-zone efficiency continues to be a concern for the offense, as Michigan State finds the end zone just once and has to settle for three field goals. Meanwhile, Dillon Gabriel does his thing and exposes the Spartans' secondary, especially down the stretch.
Zeke Trezevant: Oregon, 42-10
The hostile environment in Eugene is too much for the Spartans to overcome. Similar to last week, turnovers doom MSU and talent eventually wins out.
Carter Landis: Oregon, 34-20
Michigan State is figuring it out, but they’re not there yet. Oregon has looked human so far this year, but they still have more dudes than MSU. The Spartans will keep it interesting, but won’t get over the top.
Here's how you can watch Friday's contest:
TV: FOX
Venue: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon
Kickoff: 9 p.m. EST, 6 p.m. PST
Listen: Spartan Media Network
-Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)
-Detroit: WJR (760 AM)
-Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
Be sure to keep up with our live updates throughout the contest.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.