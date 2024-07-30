Michigan State WR Montorie Foster Jr.: 'We Got a Chip on Our Shoulder'
There's no question Michigan State football has already been counted out by most going into the 2024 season.
A program that saw a lot of turnover this offseason was hit with a brutal conference schedule this year, one of the toughest in all of college football. The Spartans will have to navigate that challenge while also having to adjust to a new system led by an almost completely different coaching staff.
That's why it's going to be vital that veteran returners like fifth-year wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. lead the way and remind the rest of the conference what Spartan football is all about.
"We got a chip on our shoulder," Foster said after Michigan State's first practice of fall camp on Tuesday. "So, we can't wait to just show everybody our new offense, defense. We got the guys flying around, we got some new pieces. So, the expectation is there. We're just trying to win this year, so that's what it is."
As a veteran in the wideout room, Foster will play a large role in that attempt at a turnaround.
"I see guys looking up to me for answers and stuff," Foster said. "And they're looking at me to make plays, too. So, it's definitely expectations for me to go out there and do my job every day."
Foster is looking to build off a career season in which he led the Spartans with 576 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 43 receptions.
"There's always room for improvement every year for me. Last year, I was able to lead the team in receptions and yards and stuff, Foster said. "Now, I got to take it to another level. I got my goals in mind that I want to accomplish. So, I know what I got to do. I'm just going to show y'all on Saturdays."
Having played four seasons with this program, Foster knows what success looks like, as well as how far down rock bottom can be. Foster has experienced two very different extremes while at Michigan State -- a 2021 team that went 11-2 and finished the year with a New Year's Six victory in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, as well as a four-win season just last year.
That experience will be crucial as Foster looks to help instill a winning culture back in the program.
