Michigan State WRs Coach Courtney Hawkins on His Daughter Becoming a Spartan Athlete
Michigan State wide receiver coach Courtney Hawkins has had a longtime tie to the Spartans.
Not only has Hawkins held his current position since 2020, but he was also, of course, a four-year letterwinner and two-time first-team All-Big Ten honoree at Michigan State.
Now, Hawkins has another special connection to his alma mater, as his daughter, Comari Hawkins, recently joined the women's track and field program after spending her freshman season at the University of Houston.
"Our middle daughter, Comari, enrolled this summer," Courtney told reporters on Thursday. "Actually transferred from the University of Houston. And I couldn't be more proud as a dad to have my baby girl here. I missed a lot, obviously, coaching. There's times where she had to run and I didn't get a chance to see her, but now, hopefully, I'll get a chance to watch her run a little bit.
"And it's been great for our family. I think if my wife was here, she would be smiling; I'm smiling. My oldest daughter, my youngest daughter smiling. And it's kind of like having a family unit back together a little bit. It's not like wearing this one [tugs at his Spartan shirt]. It's like wearing this, nothing like it. I tried to tell her earlier."
Comari is one of Courtney and his wife, Candace's three daughters, including Ciya and Cayla.
Comari turned in an impressive freshman season at Houston, posting a personal-best 400-meter time at the Houston Invitational, finished in the top eight three different times in individual events, ran a personal-best 25.11-second 200-meter dash at the American Athletic Conference Championships and was part of a second-place 1,600-meter relay team at the Arkansas Qualifier.
Following his career at Michigan State, Courtney spent nine years in the NFL, playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers. Before joining Michigan State's coaching staff, Hawkins returned to his home state to serve as head football coach and athletic director at Flint Beecher High School.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.