MSU Coach Jonathan Smith on Which Positions He's Focusing on the Most
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith recently kicked off their fall camp in preparation for the upcoming season.
Since arriving at Michigan State, Coach Smith has faced more than a few obstacles before fall camp even began. While Smith has done a solid job of weathering the early storms of a first-year head coach at a college football program, he is undoubtedly ready to get to work on the football field and develop the group of players he was able to assemble this offseason.
As the pace of fall camp picks up, Smith said he is curious to see what kind of players Michigan State has at every position. Specifically, he believes the wide receiver and defensive back units will be the two most competitive during fall camp, as the two units have new players battling for playing time this upcoming season. However, Smith said he is interested in what Michigan State has at every position on the football field.
"Every one,” Smith said following the Spartans' first practice of fall camp. "I'll be curious, just with the type of players we've got, inside linebacker, that group. The receivers, I felt like, as a group, had a pretty good summer, and so that's gonna be competitive, playing time there. It's hard to just point out two groups. That secondary, there's some new faces in there. We've got some guys that have played some football. We've got competition going there."
Smith believes the team’s preparation will be essentially the same from the first week of camp through the final week of camp. He said his overall goal for the team is to constantly improve from week to week as he and his coaching staff start installing their offensive and defensive schemes. Smith said he plans to see a much more detailed and improved team at the end of camp than at the start.
"It'll be similar,” Smith said. “We're trying to be in a constant state of improvement. In Week 1, yeah, we want to play it at a high level and establish, but the installs keep piling on. We want to be improving on that. Details of techniques and scheme, all of that, want to be improvements. We want to be looking way better in Week 4 than we are in Week 1."
