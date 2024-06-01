MSU Coach Jonathan Smith Sticking to the Process
Michigan State Coach Jonathan Smith recently addressed the NCAA’s agreement that paves the way for colleges to pay their athletes directly. Although athletes have recently been allowed to make money off their Name, Image, and Likeness, their compensation wasn’t coming directly from the school.
While many more steps must be figured out, the agreement between the NCAA and the five power conferences is historical. Michigan State Coach Jonathan Smith supports the decision.
“[I’m] into the idea of more opportunity for players,” Smith said. “I think this creates, in some way, a path forward. There's still a lot to figure out.”
After spending six seasons at Oregon State, Smith has noticed a difference in players' mentality since money has entered the picture. What once wasn’t an issue immediately became one of the most essential parts of the recruiting process for incoming players.
“Yeah, there's definitely a difference,” Smith said regarding recruiting with the emergence of NIL deals and players being paid. Still, Smith believes even with the change in mentality for recruits, there hasn’t been a change in his nor his coaching staff’s core fundamentals regarding the recruiting process.
“It still starts with the evaluation process and beyond. I think that's a piece of the pie. What we're looking for is guys that it is a piece of the pie as they’re considering their options. But then there's the education, the scheme, the staff, the fit, the area. All those are pieces of the pie.”
College football is changing rapidly. Many coaches didn't anticipate having to deal with things such as paying the players when they initially pursued coaching. Still, their ability to adapt will be critical to their success moving forward. However, for Coach Smith, the more things change, the more they stay the same.
“Anything starts with evaluation and seeing them move around,” Smith said.
“Some of these guys, we already have evaluated and want to add to that,” Smith said. “And then yeah, it's a process with the individual, his family, his family network, those that influence him, get him around the campus, consistent communication, selling vision and what our places is. So that's all the same.”
